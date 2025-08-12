Ship Overseas launches new UAE and Saudi Arabia routes to the United States

Ship Overseas Inc. announced the expansion of its ocean freight services from ports in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to the United States.

The company now offers Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo), Full Container Load (FCL), and Less than Container Load (LCL) shipping for cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and heavy machinery from Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

The service includes handling for heavy and oversized equipment, door-to-door and port-to-port delivery options, and customs clearance assistance for US import compliance.

“The Middle East is a growing market for vehicle and machinery exports to the United States,” said Miron Friedman, CEO at Ship Overseas Inc. “Our expanded routes from Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, and Dammam ensure customers have reliable, transparent, and affordable shipping solutions—whether they’re sending a single car or a fleet of heavy equipment.”

Ship Overseas Inc. is a privately held US-based shipping company registered in California. It operates in the international freight forwarding sector, focusing on maritime transportation for vehicles and industrial equipment.