DOF Group clinches two four-year Petrobras RSV charters worth over $275 million

Norway’s DOF Group ASA said it has secured two new long-term charters in Brazil, with Petrobras awarding four-year contracts for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessels Skandi Carla and Geoholm, according to the company's release.

Skandi Carla will work with one work-class ROV and a subsea crane, while Geoholm will deploy two work-class ROVs alongside its subsea crane.

Both vessels are expected to begin work in December 2025. DOF put the combined value of the two awards at more than USD 275 million.

The latest wins follow DOF’s recent four-year RSV award for Skandi Achiever in Brazil, also due to start in December 2025, and add to a run of Petrobras contracts DOF has announced across its subsea and AHTS fleet this summer.

DOF Group ASA is a Norwegian offshore services provider headquartered in Storebø, with major operations in Brazil through its Norskan Offshore arm. The company expanded significantly after completing the acquisition of Maersk Supply Service in November 2024, bringing its workforce to over 5,000 and its fleet to 78 vessels (65 owned).