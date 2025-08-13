  1. Home
2025 August 13   10:05

Gastrade restarts Alexandroupolis LNG terminal at 25% capacity; full cap removal set for Oct. 1

Greece’s Gastrade said it has resumed unloading and regasification services at the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal, making up to 45.4 GWh/day of regas capacity available (including booster-pump redundancy) through September 30, 2025, under specified operational and commercial conditions.

According to the company's release, the current 25% limit on the terminal’s nominal capacity will be lifted at the start of the new gas year on October 1, 2025, although some operational restrictions may persist for a limited period afterward. 

Monday’s update follows a suspension that began in late January after a technical issue damaged the FSRU’s booster pumps. Gastrade outlined the cause and a staged restart plan in May. 

The Alexandroupolis terminal entered commercial service on Oct. 1, 2024, and is designed for up to 5.5 bcm/year of regasification capacity via a 28-km subsea and onshore pipeline connecting to Greece’s National Natural Gas Transmission System.

Gastrade has said 14 Greek and international companies have committed nearly all capacity at least through 2030. 

The FSRU feeding gas into Greece and onward to Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, Hungary and Slovakia via Greece’s interconnections. 

