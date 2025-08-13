US rejects IMO “Net-Zero Framework,” warns of potential retaliation

On August 12, 2025, the Office of the Spokesperson released a joint statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy opposing the International Maritime Organization’s proposed “Net-Zero Framework,” scheduled for consideration this October.

The statement says President Trump “has made it clear that the United States will not accept any international environmental agreement that unduly or unfairly burdens the United States or harms the interests of the American people.”

It characterizes the proposal as “effectively a global carbon tax on Americans levied by an unaccountable UN organization,” asserting that the fuel standards “would conveniently benefit China” by requiring use of “expensive fuels unavailable at global scale” and would preclude “proven technologies” used in shipping, including liquified natural gas (LNG) and biofuels.

According to the statement, “ships will have to pay fees for failing to meet unattainable fuel standards and emissions targets,” which “will drive up energy and transportation and leisure cruise costs,” and “even small vessels would incur millions of dollars in fees, directly driving up costs for American consumers.”

The administration “unequivocally rejects” the proposal, says it “will not tolerate any action that increases costs for our citizens, energy providers, shipping companies and their customers, or tourists,” and indicates it “will fight hard to protect the American people and their economic interests.”

The statement adds that fellow IMO members are “on notice” as the United States will seek support against the action and “not hesitate to retaliate or explore remedies” if the effort to block the framework fails.