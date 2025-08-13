  1. Home
  3. ABB integrates 3mw marine fuel cell system on Feadship breakthrough superyacht

2025 August 13   10:30

shipbuilding

ABB integrates 3mw marine fuel cell system on Feadship breakthrough superyacht

ABB has integrated a multi-megawatt marine fuel cell system and a wider package of technologies on the privately owned, 118.8-meter Feadship Breakthrough, described as the world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell superyacht, according to ABB's release.

The vessel, launched in May 2025, features 3MW hydrogen fuel cells that were integrated as part of ABB’s scope, which also includes the Onboard DC Grid™ platform and two 3.2MW Azipod® electric propulsion units designed to minimize noise and vibrations.

ABB’s delivery further comprises its Power and Energy Management System PEMS™, the ABB Ability™ Marine Pilot Control solution for seamless transition between joystick operations and dynamic positioning to simplify docking, shipside shore connection technology, and Remote Diagnostic Services.

According to ABB, the 3MW fuel cell installation can supply the yacht’s hotel load and amenities with emission-free power from hydrogen, enable up to a week of silent operations at anchor, and support emission-free navigation at 10 knots while leaving harbors or cruising in protected marine zones.

“Breakthrough perfectly demonstrates how passenger comfort and environmental protection can go hand in hand on board the world’s biggest superyachts,” said Jan-Bart Verkuyl, Feadship Director / CEO Royal Van Lent Shipyard.

“For ABB, this order represents a breakthrough in the integration of marine fuel cells with propulsion systems,” said Riccardo Repetto, Global Vessel Type Responsible, Yachts, ABB Marine & Ports. “More broadly, Feadship Breakthrough showcases the potential of hydrogen fuel cells as a feasible alternative to conventional energy sources in shipping, helping to encourage their adoption among a wider range of vessel types. We are proud of our key role in this innovative project.”

ABB operates worldwide across electrification and automation technologies. 

Feadship (First Export Association of Dutch Shipbuilders) is a cooperative venture of Royal Van Lent Shipyard and Koninklijke De Vries Scheepsbouw that designs and builds custom superyachts; De Voogt Naval Architects serves as its design and engineering arm.

Royal Van Lent Shipyard B.V. is a Dutch yacht-building company. 

ABB Marine & Ports is a business line within ABB that supplies marine power, propulsion and digital solutions.

