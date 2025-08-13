  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mexico reopens Puerto del Norte Port after 24 years to speed up trade with US

2025 August 13   11:20

ports

Mexico reopens Puerto del Norte Port after 24 years to speed up trade with US

Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal Anaya inaugurated operations at Puerto del Norte in Matamoros, the first major port to open in Mexico in two decades, according to Laredo Morning Times.

The port had been inactive for 24 years.  

At the event, Villarreal Anaya gave the official start for the first vehicles to board the ship Integrador after receiving the concession title authorizing port operations from Admiral José Barradas Cobos, subsecretary of the Mexican Merchant Marine.

He stated that the port would serve as a new maritime frontier for Mexico, facilitating shipments from Nuevo León, Coahuila and San Luis Potosí, and reducing car transport time from Monterrey to 4.5 hours — up to five hours less than via the Port of Altamira.  

The governor cited support from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Navy Secretary Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, and described Puerto del Norte as a key component of regional strategic development alongside other projects such as the expansion of the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo from eight to 18 lanes, the upcoming inauguration of the National Customs Agency in Nuevo Laredo, and the restoration of secure highway transit in the border region.  

Laredo Mayor Victor Trevino said the port complements the World Trade Bridge and Colombia Bridge, enhancing the city’s position in international trade.

Eduardo Garza Robles, president of Uni-Trade Group, said the port offers advantages for the Dos Laredos region in terms of time, cost and efficiency, supporting nearshoring and intermodal transit for products such as steel, hydrocarbons and auto parts.  

Daniel Covarrubias, director of the Texas Center for Border Economic & Enterprise Development at TAMIU, said Puerto del Norte complements existing infrastructure like the Port of Brownsville, offering multimodal opportunities and alleviating pressure on other Gulf ports such as Veracruz and Altamira.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao to join Taiwan offshore wind project

17:24

Global ship recycling market forecast to hit $13 billion by 2030, says BCC Research

17:01

HD Hyundai to begin shipbuilding in the Philippines in January with revamped Subic Bay Yard

16:40

Saipem begins construction on bp Indonesia’s Tangguh UCC project

16:23

Tokyo Kisen and Marindows launch Japan’s first pure battery EV harbor tugboat project

15:10

ITOCHU to partner with L&T Energy GreenTech on 300 KTPA green ammonia facility at Kandla

14:56

IMO outlines piracy, cyber and trafficking risks in briefing to UN Security Council

14:28

ASRY launches two bunker vessels for Bapco Refining

13:54

Lloyd’s Register launches LR Ports Advisory

13:05

Van Oord completes first Bio-LNG bunkering of Vox Ariane in Germany

12:50

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports Q2 results

12:10

Severe typhoon Podul approaches Southern Taiwan and China’s coast, says Hong Kong Observatory

11:40

Crowley launches fourth Avance Class vessel Torogoz on maiden commercial voyage

10:30

ABB integrates 3mw marine fuel cell system on Feadship breakthrough superyacht

10:07

AD Ports Group reports revenue of USD 1.31 billion in Q2 2025

10:05

Gastrade restarts Alexandroupolis LNG terminal at 25% capacity; full cap removal set for Oct. 1

09:15

DOF Group clinches two four-year Petrobras RSV charters worth over $275 million

09:10

US rejects IMO “Net-Zero Framework,” warns of potential retaliation

2025 August 12

18:00

Ship Overseas launches new UAE and Saudi Arabia routes to the United States

17:34

Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

17:13

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 service

16:50

Wasaline to operate first international green shipping corridor in the Baltic Sea

16:39

Ambipar and SBM Offshore agree on robotic solution for cleaning oil platform tanks

16:10

Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

15:34

UK issues first Workboat Code 3 certification for ACUA Ocean’s PIONEER

15:12

APM Terminals’ Rijeka Gateway in Croatia enters final testing phase ahead of opening

14:57

Global Port Tracker forecasts 5.6% drop in 2025 U.S. import cargo volumes amid tariffs

12:25

Royal Canadian Navy holds naming ceremony for final Arctic and offshore patrol ship HMCS Robert Hampton Gray

11:40

US Navy to receive first fully unmanned surface ship from DARPA

11:23

DSOC to build China's first domestically developed membrane-type 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel for Zhongneng Fueling

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news