AD Ports Group reports revenue of USD 1.31 billion in Q2 2025

AD Ports Group reported Q2 2025 revenue of AED 4.83 billion (USD 1.31 billion), an increase of 15% year-on-year, driven by Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Maritime & Shipping clusters.

Quarterly Group EBITDA rose 9% to AED 1.17 billion (USD 318 million), with a margin of 24.2%.

Profit before tax reached AED 519 million (USD 141 million), up 5% year-on-year, while net profit was stable at AED 445 million (USD 121 million) due to higher income tax.

Earnings per share stood at AED 0.07 (USD 0.019), unchanged year-on-year.

Container throughput in Ports grew 17% year-on-year, and general cargo volumes increased 13%.

The CMA Terminal in Khalifa Port, operational since early 2025, achieved 80% quarterly utilisation.

In Economic Cities & Free Zones, 600,000 m² of land were leased in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 1.6 km².

Utilisation in Sdeira Group’s staff accommodation business rose to 80% from 63% in Q2 2024.

Maritime & Shipping container feeder volumes increased 34% year-on-year, and the bulk, multipurpose, and Ro-Ro fleet expanded to 34 vessels from 28 a year earlier.

The marine services fleet grew to 74 vessels from 65.

CapEx in Q2 2025 totalled AED 928 million (USD 253 million), mainly allocated to Maritime & Shipping, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Ports. Capex intensity declined to 19% of revenue from 28% a year earlier.

Operating cash flow was AED 1.14 billion (USD 310 million), up nearly twofold year-on-year, with a 97% cash conversion rate.

Free cash flow to the firm was positive for the quarter and year-to-date. Net debt to EBITDA remained stable at 4.1x, improving from 4.9x in Q2 2024.

During the quarter, AD Ports Group signed agreements including a 50-year renewable usufruct with Suez Canal Economic Zone to develop a 20 km² industrial and logistics park, multiple long-term land leases for energy, recycling, warehousing, and cold chain logistics facilities, and commenced operations at Tbilisi Intermodal Hub in Georgia.

Agreements included: a 50-year land lease with Broaden Energy for an 80,000 m² facility, with a customer investment of AED 455 million (USD 124 million); a 50-year land lease with Witthal Gulf Industries for a 15,000 m² battery recycling facility, with a customer investment of AED 40 million (USD 10.9 million); a 50-year land lease with Axione Development and Stock Space for a 14,000 m² warehouse facility, with a customer investment of AED 50 million (USD 13.6 million); and a 50-year land lease with Sing Auto for a 100,000 m² green logistics facility, with a customer investment of AED 100 million (USD 27.2 million).

In Central Asia, the company launched Gulf Link, a logistics joint venture with KTZ Express JSC, and signed preliminary agreements for a multipurpose terminal at Kuryk Seaport and for expanding oil tanker and shallow-draft container ship fleets.

In Maritime & Shipping, Noatum Maritime and The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company began joint marine services operations in Bahrain, with preliminary agreements for dry-docking, shipbuilding, and green ship recycling.

Post-quarter, AD Ports Group signed an agreement with Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group to establish an auto logistics ecosystem, opened Noatum Maritime’s first China office in Shanghai, launched Noatum Logistics’ first China office in Beijing, and signed a 50-year land lease at Khalifa Port’s South Quay with Emirates Food Industries.

AD Ports Group is a company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, incorporated in the United Arab Emirates, engaged in the ownership, operation, and development of trade, transport, industrial, and logistics infrastructure and services.