Crowley launches fourth Avance Class vessel Torogoz on maiden commercial voyage

Crowley’s latest Avance Class ship, Torogoz, began its inaugural commercial service on Tuesday, departing from Port Everglades, Florida, to serve Central America, according to the company's release.

The vessel’s start of service completes the company’s four-vessel Avance Class containership fleet.

The Torogoz, an LNG-powered vessel with a capacity of 1,400 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) including 300 refrigerated containers, is designed to transport goods such as apparel, fresh produce, food products, pharmaceuticals and textiles between the United States and El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Torogoz joins sister ships Tiscapa, Quetzal and Copán. All four vessels are named in honor of cultural aspects of Central America, where Crowley has operated shipping and logistics services for more than 60 years.

Crowley is a privately held U.S.-owned and U.S.-operated corporation headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company operates in maritime, energy, and logistics sectors, providing services for both commercial and government clients. It has a global operational footprint, serving 36 nations and island territories.