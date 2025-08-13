Severe typhoon Podul approaches Southern Taiwan and China’s coast, says Hong Kong Observatory

The Hong Kong Observatory issued Standby Signal No. 1 at 8:40 a.m. local time today, 13 August, for Severe Typhoon Podul, according to GAC.

At 9 a.m., the typhoon was located about 790 kilometers east of Hong Kong, near 22.0 degrees north and 121.8 degrees east, moving west-northwest at approximately 28 kilometers per hour toward the southern part of Taiwan. It is then forecast to move closer to the vicinity of southern Fujian and eastern Guangdong.

Podul is expected to cross southern Taiwan today and remain more than 400 kilometers from Hong Kong for most of the day. The Standby Signal No. 1 will remain in effect during the day.

On the current forecast track, Podul will make landfall again over southern Fujian to eastern Guangdong overnight. Local winds offshore and on high ground will strengthen gradually at that time.

The Observatory stated it would assess the need to issue the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 between tonight and tomorrow morning, depending on the distance between Podul and the Pearl River Estuary, its intensity, and changes in local winds.

The typhoon is expected to be closest to Hong Kong tomorrow morning, when heavy squally showers and thunderstorms may affect the territory under the influence of its rainbands.

The Hong Kong Observatory is a government department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region responsible for monitoring and forecasting weather, issuing warnings on weather-related hazards, and providing meteorological, geophysical, and time standard services.

