Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports Q2 results

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA reported second-quarter 2025 revenue of USD 1,350 million, up 4% from the previous quarter but 1% lower year-on-year.

EBITDA rose 2% quarter-on-quarter to USD 472 million, driven by higher results in Shipping services, while Logistics and Government services declined.

Profit for the period was USD 403 million, up 64% from the previous quarter, supported by a USD 135 million gain from the sale of MIRRAT.

Excluding this gain, net profit was USD 268 million.

The board resolved to pay a dividend of USD 1.10 per share, consisting of 50% of the underlying first-half earnings per share and the full proceeds from the MIRRAT sale.

Equity ratio at quarter-end was 40.9%, and the leverage ratio was 0.9x.

Shipping services revenue increased 7% quarter-on-quarter to USD 1,033 million, with volumes up 8%, mainly from Asia.

Logistics services revenue fell 3% to USD 273 million, reflecting the MIRRAT sale.

Government services revenue declined 1% to USD 106 million due to the timing of U.S. flag cargo. The company revised its financial targets, raising its return on capital employed goal from 8% to 12% over the cycle, and lowering its maximum leverage ratio from 3.5x to 3.0x.

It maintained its 2025 EBITDA outlook in line with 2024, despite ongoing market uncertainty and trade imbalances between Asia and other regions.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA is a Norwegian company engaged in global shipping and logistics services. It operates a fleet of vessels, terminals, and processing centers, providing transportation and handling of automobiles and heavy equipment.

MIRRAT (Melbourne International RoRo & Automotive Terminal Pty Ltd) is an Australian vehicle and RoRo cargo terminal operator. It manages import and export vehicle processing and related logistics at the Port of Melbourne.