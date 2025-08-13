Van Oord completes first Bio-LNG bunkering of Vox Ariane in Germany

Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Ariane has carried out its first Bio-LNG bunkering on the Elbe in Germany, marking part of the company’s plan to reach net-zero emissions, according to the company's release.

The Dutch marine contractor, which was the first in its sector to have climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), is directing investment into measures to cut emissions.

One of these measures is the shift to alternative fuels such as Bio-LNG, which is made from sustainable sources including municipal organic waste and agricultural residues.

The company sees Bio-LNG as a way to lower CO₂ output while supporting the broader market for sustainable biofuels.

“The successful bunkering of Bio-LNG by Vox Ariane is a significant milestone in our journey towards net-zero emissions. With our climate targets approved by the SBTi, we are leading the way in adopting more sustainable fuels and technologies. In close collaboration with our clients and stakeholders we continue to develop innovative and sustainable solutions in our projects worldwide,” said Martin Smouter, Director Dredging & Infra at Van Oord.

The Bio-LNG used in this operation was verified under the ISCC EU certification scheme, confirming it meets the European Union’s sustainability requirements and additional ecological and social criteria beyond those in RED III.

Van Oord is a Dutch family-owned international marine contractor specializing in dredging, land reclamation, offshore wind, and marine infrastructure projects. Established in 1868, the company operates worldwide from its headquarters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and has a fleet that includes trailing suction hopper dredgers, cutter suction dredgers, and offshore installation vessels.