  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lloyd’s Register launches LR Ports Advisory

2025 August 13   13:54

shipping

Lloyd’s Register launches LR Ports Advisory

Lloyd’s Register (LR) Advisory has expanded its ports team and invested in expertise and leadership to establish LR Ports Advisory, a new centre aimed at supporting ports in addressing interconnected challenges.  

According to LR, the new unit will offer advisory services in areas including port risk management, performance, investments, energy transition, and asset management.

The company stated that geopolitical factors, sustainability, security, and technology are linked but pose different levels of opportunity and risk depending on the region and individual port.  

LR noted that many ports are facing increased maritime traffic. While technology and digital solutions can boost performance and capacity, they also bring cyber risks.

Physical challenges such as sea level rise and the integration of future fuels into supply chains require long-term planning and investment.

LR said port operators entering new geographies may require support to ensure efficient operations.  

Kamran Ul Haq, Senior Vice President – Ports Advisory, who joined LR to lead the new team, said: “LR Ports Advisory understands the increasingly complex landscape that today’s ports operate in. While the challenges may be shared, each port is different, and a tailored approach is needed for a sustainable future. Our deep seam of industry knowledge, drawn from across LR, enables us to provide ports with the insights they need to achieve their ambitions, whether they be attracting and retaining customers or future-proofing assets.”  

James Frew, Director of LR Advisory, commented: “Our new team of port experts, supported by the wider LR Advisory and LR business, are ideally placed to deliver expert advice to the ports industry. Our valued relationships with regulators, intergovernmental agencies and industry players also enable us to deliver actionable plans to our clients, to help ports implement optimised and sustainable operations in line with their commercial realities.” 

Lloyd’s Register Advisory is a division within Lloyd’s Register Group Limited that provides consultancy services across various sectors, including maritime, energy, and infrastructure.

Topics:

LR

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao to join Taiwan offshore wind project

17:24

Global ship recycling market forecast to hit $13 billion by 2030, says BCC Research

17:01

HD Hyundai to begin shipbuilding in the Philippines in January with revamped Subic Bay Yard

16:40

Saipem begins construction on bp Indonesia’s Tangguh UCC project

16:23

Tokyo Kisen and Marindows launch Japan’s first pure battery EV harbor tugboat project

15:10

ITOCHU to partner with L&T Energy GreenTech on 300 KTPA green ammonia facility at Kandla

14:56

IMO outlines piracy, cyber and trafficking risks in briefing to UN Security Council

14:28

ASRY launches two bunker vessels for Bapco Refining

13:05

Van Oord completes first Bio-LNG bunkering of Vox Ariane in Germany

12:50

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports Q2 results

12:10

Severe typhoon Podul approaches Southern Taiwan and China’s coast, says Hong Kong Observatory

11:40

Crowley launches fourth Avance Class vessel Torogoz on maiden commercial voyage

11:20

Mexico reopens Puerto del Norte Port after 24 years to speed up trade with US

10:30

ABB integrates 3mw marine fuel cell system on Feadship breakthrough superyacht

10:07

AD Ports Group reports revenue of USD 1.31 billion in Q2 2025

10:05

Gastrade restarts Alexandroupolis LNG terminal at 25% capacity; full cap removal set for Oct. 1

09:15

DOF Group clinches two four-year Petrobras RSV charters worth over $275 million

09:10

US rejects IMO “Net-Zero Framework,” warns of potential retaliation

2025 August 12

18:00

Ship Overseas launches new UAE and Saudi Arabia routes to the United States

17:34

Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

17:13

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 service

16:50

Wasaline to operate first international green shipping corridor in the Baltic Sea

16:39

Ambipar and SBM Offshore agree on robotic solution for cleaning oil platform tanks

16:10

Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

15:34

UK issues first Workboat Code 3 certification for ACUA Ocean’s PIONEER

15:12

APM Terminals’ Rijeka Gateway in Croatia enters final testing phase ahead of opening

14:57

Global Port Tracker forecasts 5.6% drop in 2025 U.S. import cargo volumes amid tariffs

12:25

Royal Canadian Navy holds naming ceremony for final Arctic and offshore patrol ship HMCS Robert Hampton Gray

11:40

US Navy to receive first fully unmanned surface ship from DARPA

11:23

DSOC to build China's first domestically developed membrane-type 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel for Zhongneng Fueling

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news