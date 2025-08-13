Lloyd’s Register launches LR Ports Advisory

Lloyd’s Register (LR) Advisory has expanded its ports team and invested in expertise and leadership to establish LR Ports Advisory, a new centre aimed at supporting ports in addressing interconnected challenges.

According to LR, the new unit will offer advisory services in areas including port risk management, performance, investments, energy transition, and asset management.

The company stated that geopolitical factors, sustainability, security, and technology are linked but pose different levels of opportunity and risk depending on the region and individual port.

LR noted that many ports are facing increased maritime traffic. While technology and digital solutions can boost performance and capacity, they also bring cyber risks.

Physical challenges such as sea level rise and the integration of future fuels into supply chains require long-term planning and investment.

LR said port operators entering new geographies may require support to ensure efficient operations.

Kamran Ul Haq, Senior Vice President – Ports Advisory, who joined LR to lead the new team, said: “LR Ports Advisory understands the increasingly complex landscape that today’s ports operate in. While the challenges may be shared, each port is different, and a tailored approach is needed for a sustainable future. Our deep seam of industry knowledge, drawn from across LR, enables us to provide ports with the insights they need to achieve their ambitions, whether they be attracting and retaining customers or future-proofing assets.”

James Frew, Director of LR Advisory, commented: “Our new team of port experts, supported by the wider LR Advisory and LR business, are ideally placed to deliver expert advice to the ports industry. Our valued relationships with regulators, intergovernmental agencies and industry players also enable us to deliver actionable plans to our clients, to help ports implement optimised and sustainable operations in line with their commercial realities.”

Lloyd’s Register Advisory is a division within Lloyd’s Register Group Limited that provides consultancy services across various sectors, including maritime, energy, and infrastructure.