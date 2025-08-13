ASRY launches two bunker vessels for Bapco Refining

ASRY has launched two bunker vessels for Bapco Refining, a subsidiary of Bapco Energies, according to the company's release.

The ceremony included the formal launch, in which both vessels were lowered into the water for the first time, marking the completion of a main stage of the project.

ASRY – The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company is a ship repair and marine fabrication facility headquartered in Bahrain. It was established in 1977 and operates as a government-linked enterprise, specializing in ship maintenance, engineering, and offshore fabrication services.

Bapco Refining is a refining entity in Bahrain and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bapco Energies. It manages refining operations and is responsible for processing crude oil into petroleum products for domestic and export markets.