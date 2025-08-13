IMO outlines piracy, cyber and trafficking risks in briefing to UN Security Council

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez called for greater vigilance and deeper cooperation among Member States and international partners to address threats to maritime security, according to IMO's release.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council high-level open debate on 11 August, chaired by the President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino, Dominguez outlined risks to ships and seafarers transporting billions of tonnes of goods worldwide.

He said that collective responses should focus on prevention, vigilance, innovation, and strengthened regional and international cooperation.

He stressed that maritime security is a shared responsibility and that States must uphold obligations under established international standards for safety, security, and environmental protection in shipping.

According to the IMO, nearly 150 piracy and armed robbery incidents were reported in 2024, with the highest numbers in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, the Indian Ocean, and West Africa.

The same year saw unlawful attacks on ships in the Red Sea in violation of international law and freedom of navigation.

Other threats include cyber-attacks, drug trafficking, and fraudulent activities.

Dominguez noted that emerging technologies create both risks and opportunities, underscoring the need for strong cybersecurity governance.

He referred to recent incidents in the Red Sea Area during 2024 where geopolitical tensions disrupted shipping and seafarers lost their lives, saying that constructive dialogue is the only way forward.

Dominguez thanked the Security Council for resolutions calling for an immediate end to attacks on international shipping and for continued monitoring.

The IMO has introduced binding measures such as the 2004 International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, the 2005 revised protocols for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts at Sea treaties, and cybersecurity requirements in Safety Management Systems.

Capacity development projects focus on regional responses and information sharing, including frameworks like the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia, the Djibouti Code of Conduct and its Jeddah Amendment, and the Yaoundé Code of Conduct among West and Central African nations.

Partnerships include work with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, INTERPOL, regional bodies, and donor Member States through initiatives such as the EU-funded Red Sea Programme and Port Security Project.

The high-level debate promoted approaches to enhance maritime security through multilateralism and adherence to the international legal framework.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping, with a mandate covering safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping. It sets global standards through conventions and codes ratified by Member States.

United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, tasked with maintaining international peace and security, authorizing peacekeeping missions, and adopting binding resolutions under the UN Charter.