ITOCHU to partner with L&T Energy GreenTech on 300 KTPA green ammonia facility at Kandla

L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, has signed a Joint Development Agreement with Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation to develop and commercialise a 300,000 tonnes per annum green ammonia project at Kandla, Gujarat, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, LTEG and ITOCHU will work together on the facility, with ITOCHU planning to offtake the product for bunkering applications in Singapore.

The project follows L&T’s acquisition last year of land at Kandla for green hydrogen and green ammonia developments.

Hiroyuki Tsubai, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board of ITOCHU Corporation, said the project will make Kandla the main production centre of green ammonia for the company’s bunkering operations in Singapore.

India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission targets at least 5 million metric tonnes per annum of production capacity by 2030 and investments exceeding USD 100 billion.

L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, incorporated to focus on projects in the green energy sector. The company operates within the legal framework of India as a private limited entity, with operations including development, manufacturing, and engineering services for renewable energy technologies.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, construction, manufacturing, technology, and financial services, incorporated as a public limited company and listed on Indian stock exchanges. Its operations span multiple sectors including infrastructure, defence, and power.

ITOCHU Corporation is a Japanese company, headquartered in Tokyo. It functions as a general trading company engaged in multi-sector global commerce and investment activities.