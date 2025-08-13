Tokyo Kisen and Marindows launch Japan’s first pure battery EV harbor tugboat project

Tokyo Kisen Co., Ltd. and Marindows Inc. have announced the start of Japan’s first pure battery-powered electric harbor tugboat development project, according to the company's release.

The vessel is scheduled to operate in the ports of Yokohama and Kawasaki, with the goal of achieving “zero GHG emissions from the ports” in line with the Carbon Neutral Port policy.

In January 2023, Tokyo Kisen introduced “TAIGA,” Japan’s first series-hybrid electric-powered tugboat equipped with a 2,486 kWh battery.

The new project aims to move to full zero-emission operations through the development and construction of a tugboat powered solely by onboard lithium-ion batteries.

The planned onboard battery capacity is 6.66 MWh, supported by MW-class fast chargers.

The planned schedule includes a detailed feasibility study and concept design in 2025, basic design in 2026, detailed design in 2027, vessel construction and charging pier works starting in 2028, and the start of commercial operations in 2030.

Tokyo Kisen Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company engaged in the provision of harbor tugboat services and related maritime operations. The company operates mainly in the ports of Yokohama and Kawasaki, offering towing, escort, and other port navigation assistance services for domestic and international vessels.

Marindows Inc. is a privately held Japanese corporation headquartered in Tokyo that provides digital solutions and technological services for the maritime industry, including ship operation platforms, connectivity systems, and software for vessel management.

e5 Lab Inc. is a Japanese corporation that develops and promotes electrically powered vessels and related technologies, focusing on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in maritime transport through innovative ship design and energy solutions.