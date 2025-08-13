Saipem begins construction on bp Indonesia’s Tangguh UCC project

The first steel cutting ceremony was held at Saipem’s Karimun fabrication yard, marking the official start of construction for the Tangguh UCC project, awarded by bp Indonesia, according to the company's release.

The Tangguh UCC project, located in Papua Barat province, Indonesia, is a national strategic initiative that involves the development of the Ubadari gas field, increased gas acquisition through carbon capture, utilization, and storage technology, and onshore compression.

It is expected to provide around 3 trillion cubic feet of additional natural gas resources from the Ubadari offshore field.

Saipem’s scope covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of two wellhead platforms, a CO₂ reinjection platform, and approximately 90 km of pipelines, cables, and tie-ins to existing facilities.

The Karimun Yard is Saipem’s largest fabrication facility globally and one of the largest in Southeast Asia, with over 5,000 employees and an area of approximately 1.4 million square meters including a marine base and docks.

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian multinational oilfield services company headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy. It provides engineering, drilling, and construction services for the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide and operates in both offshore and onshore projects.

bp Indonesia is the Indonesian branch of BP p.l.c., a British multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London, United Kingdom.