  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao to join Taiwan offshore wind project

2025 August 13   18:00

offshore

MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao to join Taiwan offshore wind project

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) has agreed to acquire a 10% stake in CI Fengmiao Ltd from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) to participate in Taiwan’s Feng Miao Offshore Wind Farm from the construction phase, according to the company's release.

CI Fengmiao fully owns the 495 MW project, equivalent to the electricity use of about 650,000 households in Taiwan.  

MOL’s investment is expected to total around ¥25 billion. Construction began in March 2025 following the final investment decision and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

Electricity generated will be supplied to six large local and international energy users in Taiwan, including Google and United Microelectronics Corporation, under long-term power purchase agreements for the project’s entire capacity.  

This is MOL’s second investment in offshore wind in Taiwan, following the Formosa I Offshore Wind Farm.

MOL will dispatch personnel from the construction phase and provide vessels for construction and maintenance. The company aims to deepen its understanding of the offshore wind business and expand its renewable energy operations as part of its “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan.  

CIP, founded in 2012 in Denmark, manages renewable energy investments globally and is the majority developer of the Feng Miao project.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a publicly listed Japanese shipping company headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. It operates a global fleet engaged in ocean transport of various cargoes, as well as offshore and energy-related services, under multiple subsidiaries and business units.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a Danish fund management company specializing in greenfield renewable energy investments. Structured as a limited partnership, it manages multiple infrastructure funds with a focus on offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, and other energy transition assets worldwide.  

CI Fengmiao Ltd is a project company registered for the development, ownership, and operation of the Feng Miao Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan. 

Topics:

offshore

MOL

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:24

Global ship recycling market forecast to hit $13 billion by 2030, says BCC Research

17:01

HD Hyundai to begin shipbuilding in the Philippines in January with revamped Subic Bay Yard

16:40

Saipem begins construction on bp Indonesia’s Tangguh UCC project

16:23

Tokyo Kisen and Marindows launch Japan’s first pure battery EV harbor tugboat project

15:10

ITOCHU to partner with L&T Energy GreenTech on 300 KTPA green ammonia facility at Kandla

14:56

IMO outlines piracy, cyber and trafficking risks in briefing to UN Security Council

14:28

ASRY launches two bunker vessels for Bapco Refining

13:54

Lloyd’s Register launches LR Ports Advisory

13:05

Van Oord completes first Bio-LNG bunkering of Vox Ariane in Germany

12:50

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports Q2 results

12:10

Severe typhoon Podul approaches Southern Taiwan and China’s coast, says Hong Kong Observatory

11:40

Crowley launches fourth Avance Class vessel Torogoz on maiden commercial voyage

11:20

Mexico reopens Puerto del Norte Port after 24 years to speed up trade with US

10:30

ABB integrates 3mw marine fuel cell system on Feadship breakthrough superyacht

10:07

AD Ports Group reports revenue of USD 1.31 billion in Q2 2025

10:05

Gastrade restarts Alexandroupolis LNG terminal at 25% capacity; full cap removal set for Oct. 1

09:15

DOF Group clinches two four-year Petrobras RSV charters worth over $275 million

09:10

US rejects IMO “Net-Zero Framework,” warns of potential retaliation

2025 August 12

18:00

Ship Overseas launches new UAE and Saudi Arabia routes to the United States

17:34

Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

17:13

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 service

16:50

Wasaline to operate first international green shipping corridor in the Baltic Sea

16:39

Ambipar and SBM Offshore agree on robotic solution for cleaning oil platform tanks

16:10

Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

15:34

UK issues first Workboat Code 3 certification for ACUA Ocean’s PIONEER

15:12

APM Terminals’ Rijeka Gateway in Croatia enters final testing phase ahead of opening

14:57

Global Port Tracker forecasts 5.6% drop in 2025 U.S. import cargo volumes amid tariffs

12:25

Royal Canadian Navy holds naming ceremony for final Arctic and offshore patrol ship HMCS Robert Hampton Gray

11:40

US Navy to receive first fully unmanned surface ship from DARPA

11:23

DSOC to build China's first domestically developed membrane-type 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel for Zhongneng Fueling

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news