MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao to join Taiwan offshore wind project

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) has agreed to acquire a 10% stake in CI Fengmiao Ltd from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) to participate in Taiwan’s Feng Miao Offshore Wind Farm from the construction phase, according to the company's release.

CI Fengmiao fully owns the 495 MW project, equivalent to the electricity use of about 650,000 households in Taiwan.

MOL’s investment is expected to total around ¥25 billion. Construction began in March 2025 following the final investment decision and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

Electricity generated will be supplied to six large local and international energy users in Taiwan, including Google and United Microelectronics Corporation, under long-term power purchase agreements for the project’s entire capacity.

This is MOL’s second investment in offshore wind in Taiwan, following the Formosa I Offshore Wind Farm.

MOL will dispatch personnel from the construction phase and provide vessels for construction and maintenance. The company aims to deepen its understanding of the offshore wind business and expand its renewable energy operations as part of its “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan.

CIP, founded in 2012 in Denmark, manages renewable energy investments globally and is the majority developer of the Feng Miao project.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a publicly listed Japanese shipping company headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. It operates a global fleet engaged in ocean transport of various cargoes, as well as offshore and energy-related services, under multiple subsidiaries and business units.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a Danish fund management company specializing in greenfield renewable energy investments. Structured as a limited partnership, it manages multiple infrastructure funds with a focus on offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, and other energy transition assets worldwide.

CI Fengmiao Ltd is a project company registered for the development, ownership, and operation of the Feng Miao Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.