2025 August 14   06:47

MSC names and takes delivery of third and fourth 11,500-TEU LNG dual-fuel boxships from Changhong

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has named two more LNG dual-fuel container ships built by Zhoushan Changhong International, advancing a 10-vessel, 11,500-TEU series, according to Zhoushan Changhong's release.

At a ceremony on August 12, 2025, hulls CHB2029 and CHB2030 were christened MSC Edna and MSC Adele.

Changhong confirmed that delivery documents for MSC Edna (CHB2029) were signed a day earlier, on August 11.  

Zschship Chinese Shipping  Both ships are DNV-classed and measure 335 m in length with a 45.6 m beam and 20-knot design speed.

The series features type-C LNG tanks designed to enable a single round trip on China–Europe or China–US routes without refueling; the vessels were designed by CIMC ORIC. 

The two newbuilds are the third and fourth in MSC’s 11,500-TEU LNG series from Changhong, following MSC Leila and MSC Insa named and delivered earlier this year.

MSC remains the world’s largest container carrier by capacity, a position it consolidated in 2025 as it continued to take delivery of new tonnage. Independent rankings place MSC at the top of the global league table by deployed TEU. 

Zhoushan Changhong International has become one of MSC’s key build partners in China. Beyond the current 10-ship, 11,500-TEU LNG series, industry reporting indicates the yard’s growing MSC pipeline—including earlier collaborations on 10 × 11,500-TEU, 10 × 10,300-TEU, and 12 × 19,000-TEU boxships, with additional LNG dual-fuel orders announced in 2025.

