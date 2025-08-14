  1. Home
2025 August 14   07:28

ports

Valenciaport traffic up 4.28% in first seven months of 2025

In July, Valenciaport handled 492,874 TEUs (6.1-metre containers), bringing the total for January to July to 3.26 million, according to the company's release.

July’s figure was 6.88% higher than in the same month of 2024, while the cumulative seven-month total showed a 4.28% increase.  

Over the past twelve months, terminals managed by the Valencia Port Authority (APV) moved 5.6 million TEUs, 8.43% more than in the same period a year earlier.  

By weight, APV docks handled 47.75 million tonnes in the first seven months of the year, including fishing and ship supplies, a 1.06% decrease compared with the same period of 2024.

This fall was partly due to a drop of just over 10% in solid bulk handling.  In July, full export container traffic increased by 3.53% and imports by 17.52%, while transhipments declined by 2.23%.  

Ro-Ro traffic totalled 8.37 million tonnes so far this year, corresponding to 318,650 intermodal transport units (ITUs), up 3.65%.  

Rail freight reached 1,929,762 tonnes in the year to date, 9.09% more than in the same period of 2024.  

Passenger numbers on regular lines stood at 466,549, exceeding the 430,223 cruise passengers recorded so far this year. 

Valenciaport is the brand name representing the port facilities in Valencia, Sagunto, and Gandía, all managed under the Valencia Port Authority. It serves as a major maritime hub in the Mediterranean for containerised cargo, bulk goods, and passenger transport.  

Valencia Port Authority (APV) is a public body under the Spanish state port system, responsible for the management, planning, and coordination of port operations in Valencia, Sagunto, and Gandía, as well as infrastructure development and service regulation.

