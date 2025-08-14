Princess Cruises' Star Princess completes sea trials ahead of October launch

Princess Cruises’ second Sphere-Class ship, Star Princess, built by Fincantieri, has completed sea trials from August 9–12 in the Adriatic Sea, according to Princess Cruise Lines's release.

The vessel departed the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, to undergo tests of steering, navigation systems, and propulsion.

Star Princess is the second ship in the company’s fleet powered by liquefied natural gas and is equipped with two Azipod propulsion units and four controllable pitch bow thrusters.

Captain Gennaro Arma oversaw the trials and now leads a crew of 1,600 as the ship enters its final outfitting phase.

The 177,800-ton vessel can accommodate 4,300 guests and has more than 1,500 balcony staterooms.

Facilities include 30 dining and bar venues, The Dome, The Arena theater, The Piazza, and Spellbound by Magic Castle®.

The ship is scheduled to begin service on October 4, 2025, from Barcelona with itineraries in the Mediterranean, followed by voyages to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska.

Princess Cruises is an American cruise line headquartered in Santa Clarita, California, operating as a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc. It offers passenger shipping services on multiple vessels worldwide and is incorporated under the laws of Bermuda.

Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian shipbuilding group headquartered in Trieste, Italy. The company operates shipyards in several countries, producing vessels for commercial and defense sectors.