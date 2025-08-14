  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Siemens Energy Technology powers New York State’s first hybrid-electric public ferry

2025 August 14   10:07

shipping

Siemens Energy Technology powers New York State’s first hybrid-electric public ferry

The Trust for Governors Island unveiled the Harbor Charger, a new hybrid-electric ferry and the first public vessel of its kind in New York State.

The launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of Governors Island’s opening to the public and follows recent development progress in climate research and education facilities on the island.  

The Harbor Charger, named through a citywide competition with more than 800 submissions, was proposed by Brooklyn resident David Kurnov.

The $33 million vessel can travel up to 66% faster than current ferries, has capacity for up to 1,200 passengers and 30 vehicles, and will replace the diesel-powered Lt. Samuel S. Coursen later this year.  

Built by Conrad Shipyard in Louisiana and designed by Elliott Bay Design Group, the ferry uses Siemens Energy’s BlueDrive Eco diesel-electric propulsion system, BlueVault battery-based storage, and EcoMAIN monitoring technology.

It can operate in zero-emission, battery-only, or hybrid battery-assisted modes.

The hybrid mode is expected to reduce annual CO₂ emissions by nearly 600 tons, with an additional 800-ton reduction anticipated after shore-based rapid charging facilities are installed.  

The Trust secured $7.5 million in U.S. Federal Transit Administration funding, supported by Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Dan Goldman, to develop the charging infrastructure, which is in the design phase.

The ferry required more than 465 tons of steel, features modern amenities including ADA-accessible spaces, and is equipped with Schottel azimuthing thrusters for enhanced maneuverability. 

The Trust for Governors Island is a New York City nonprofit organization established to manage, preserve, and develop Governors Island, overseeing public programming, transportation, and infrastructure projects on the island.  

Siemens Energy is a global energy technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany, providing products, solutions, and services for power generation, transmission, and industrial applications, including marine propulsion systems.  

Conrad Shipyard is a privately held U.S. shipbuilding company based in Morgan City, Louisiana, specializing in constructing and repairing commercial, governmental, and military vessels.  

Elliott Bay Design Group is a U.S.-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington, offering vessel design, consulting, and project management services to commercial, governmental, and non-profit clients.

Topics:

electric

ferry

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

HHLA reports higher container throughput in H1 2025

17:33

Enefit Green and Sumitomo Corporation end cooperation on Liivi Bay offshore wind farm

17:02

Singapore Port July throughput reaches 3.87 mln TEU; bunker sales at 4.92 mln tons, highest in over 18 months

16:49

Fire erupts on Maersk container ship en route from Rotterdam to Malaysia

16:19

Port of Amsterdam renews biodiesel facility sublease with Greenergy until 2035

15:44

CK Hutchison Ports Division posts 9% revenue growth in H12025

14:34

Seatrium signs LOI with Karpowership for Powership integration and FSRU conversions

13:59

Everllence and MEYER RE sign agreement on methanol retrofit cooperation

13:42

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 33, 2025

12:51

India’s iron ore imports rise over 80% in first half of 2025 as exports drop - Drewry

12:27

US allocates $175 million for ferry service projects in 35 states and territories

11:40

Study shows Bering Strait vessel traffic largely follows 2018 IMO safety guidelines

11:08

Diana Shipping signs time charter deal for Polymnia with Oldendorff Carriers

10:23

DP World revenue rises 20.4% in first half of 2025 as container volumes grow 6.7%

09:27

Princess Cruises' Star Princess completes sea trials ahead of October launch

09:02

Hapag-Lloyd reports higher transport volumes but lower earnings in H1 2025

08:17

Port of Los Angeles breaks monthly record with over 1 mln TEUs in July

07:28

Valenciaport traffic up 4.28% in first seven months of 2025

06:47

MSC names and takes delivery of third and fourth 11,500-TEU LNG dual-fuel boxships from Changhong

2025 August 13

18:00

MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao to join Taiwan offshore wind project

17:24

Global ship recycling market forecast to hit $13 billion by 2030, says BCC Research

17:01

HD Hyundai to begin shipbuilding in the Philippines in January with revamped Subic Bay Yard

16:40

Saipem begins construction on bp Indonesia’s Tangguh UCC project

16:23

Tokyo Kisen and Marindows launch Japan’s first pure battery EV harbor tugboat project

15:10

ITOCHU to partner with L&T Energy GreenTech on 300 KTPA green ammonia facility at Kandla

14:56

IMO outlines piracy, cyber and trafficking risks in briefing to UN Security Council

14:28

ASRY launches two bunker vessels for Bapco Refining

13:54

Lloyd’s Register launches LR Ports Advisory

13:05

Van Oord completes first Bio-LNG bunkering of Vox Ariane in Germany

12:50

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports Q2 results

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news