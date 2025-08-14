Siemens Energy Technology powers New York State’s first hybrid-electric public ferry

The Trust for Governors Island unveiled the Harbor Charger, a new hybrid-electric ferry and the first public vessel of its kind in New York State.

The launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of Governors Island’s opening to the public and follows recent development progress in climate research and education facilities on the island.

The Harbor Charger, named through a citywide competition with more than 800 submissions, was proposed by Brooklyn resident David Kurnov.

The $33 million vessel can travel up to 66% faster than current ferries, has capacity for up to 1,200 passengers and 30 vehicles, and will replace the diesel-powered Lt. Samuel S. Coursen later this year.

Built by Conrad Shipyard in Louisiana and designed by Elliott Bay Design Group, the ferry uses Siemens Energy’s BlueDrive Eco diesel-electric propulsion system, BlueVault battery-based storage, and EcoMAIN monitoring technology.

It can operate in zero-emission, battery-only, or hybrid battery-assisted modes.

The hybrid mode is expected to reduce annual CO₂ emissions by nearly 600 tons, with an additional 800-ton reduction anticipated after shore-based rapid charging facilities are installed.

The Trust secured $7.5 million in U.S. Federal Transit Administration funding, supported by Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Dan Goldman, to develop the charging infrastructure, which is in the design phase.

The ferry required more than 465 tons of steel, features modern amenities including ADA-accessible spaces, and is equipped with Schottel azimuthing thrusters for enhanced maneuverability.

The Trust for Governors Island is a New York City nonprofit organization established to manage, preserve, and develop Governors Island, overseeing public programming, transportation, and infrastructure projects on the island.

Siemens Energy is a global energy technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany, providing products, solutions, and services for power generation, transmission, and industrial applications, including marine propulsion systems.

Conrad Shipyard is a privately held U.S. shipbuilding company based in Morgan City, Louisiana, specializing in constructing and repairing commercial, governmental, and military vessels.

Elliott Bay Design Group is a U.S.-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington, offering vessel design, consulting, and project management services to commercial, governmental, and non-profit clients.