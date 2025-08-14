  1. Home
  3. Diana Shipping signs time charter deal for Polymnia with Oldendorff Carriers

2025 August 14   11:08

Diana Shipping signs time charter deal for Polymnia with Oldendorff Carriers

Diana Shipping Inc. has entered into a time charter contract with Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG for the Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel m/v Polymnia, according to the company's release.

The gross charter rate is US$14,000 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties, for a period until a minimum of April 10, 2026, and up to a maximum of June 10, 2026.

The charter is expected to commence on August 17, 2025.  

The Polymnia is a 98,704 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012. Employment of the vessel is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.28 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.  

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels: four Newcastlemax, eight Capesize, four Post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, five Panamax and nine Ultramax.

The company expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.

The combined carrying capacity of the current fleet, excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.1 million dwt, with a weighted average age of 11.72 years.

Diana Shipping Inc. operates as a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels.  

Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG is a privately held shipping company headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. It is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide and operates a fleet of owned and chartered vessels across multiple size segments.

