US allocates $175 million for ferry service projects in 35 states and territories

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced $175 million in funding under the Federal Highway Administration’s Ferry Boat Program to 35 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa, according to U.S. Department of Transportation's release.

The formula funding is intended to improve ferry service and provide more cost-effective travel options for communities that rely on ferries for commuting, tourism, and commerce.

According to Duffy, the funding will support the construction and operation of ferry boats, ferry terminals, and maintenance facilities for both car-and-passenger ferries and passenger-only ferries, provided the service is on a public route where building a bridge or tunnel is not feasible.

The Ferry Boat Program distributes Federal-aid highway formula funds through State Departments of Transportation to ferry operators for acquiring ferry boats, making capital improvements to existing facilities, covering operational costs, and, if eligibility requirements are met, designing and constructing new facilities and acquiring right-of-way.

The program serves a range of locations, from Alaska to the Great Lakes and Gulf communities, where ferry services provide critical transportation links in areas lacking alternative routes.

U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is a federal executive department of the U.S. government responsible for national transportation policy, safety standards, and funding programs across modes such as highways, rail, aviation, and maritime transport.

Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is an agency within the USDOT that oversees federal highway programs, administers funding to states for highway and related infrastructure, and manages specialized programs including the Ferry Boat Program.