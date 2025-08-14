  1. Home
  DP World revenue rises 20.4% in first half of 2025 as container volumes grow 6.7%

2025 August 14   10:23

DP World revenue rises 20.4% in first half of 2025 as container volumes grow 6.7%

DP World reported financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, with revenue rising 20.4% year-on-year to $11,244 million, supported by growth in Ports & Terminals and recent acquisitions.

According to the company's release, adjusted EBITDA increased 21.4% to $3,033 million, while container volumes grew 5.6% on a like-for-like basis to 45.4 million TEU.  

Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said that geopolitical tensions, the continued closure of the Red Sea route, and uncertainty around global trade tariffs have disrupted the industry, but the company’s integrated operations and infrastructure have supported cargo flows.  

Capital expenditure in the period reached $1.08 billion.

The company confirmed a full-year target of $2.5 billion for expansion projects in Jebel Ali Port, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra in India, London Gateway in the UK, and Dakar in Senegal, as well as DP World Logistics and P&O Maritime Logistics.  

By region, gross container volumes in H1 2025 were 21.7 million TEU in Asia Pacific & India (up 2.6%), 16.9 million TEU in Europe, Middle East & Africa (up 12.0%), and 6.8 million TEU in Americas & Australia (up 7.9%).

Jebel Ali Port handled 7.8 million TEU, a 6.0% increase.

Across terminals under operational control, throughput was 27.4 million TEU, up 7.5% year-on-year.  

Group Deputy CEO & CFO Yuvraj Narayan said the performance reflected continued momentum in Ports & Terminals and Marine Services, supported by cash generation and a disciplined balance sheet.  

The company’s Unifeeder unit provided multimodal transport services, and its freight forwarding network now covers about 300 locations and over 90% of global trade lanes.  

DP World expects to maintain strong full-year EBITDA, supported by throughput growth, operational leverage, a strengthened balance sheet, and ongoing investments. 

DP World is a global logistics company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, operating as a public joint stock company. It manages ports, terminals, industrial parks, and logistics services across multiple continents and is involved in maritime and inland transportation, freight forwarding, and supply chain solutions.  

Drydocks World is a ship repair, conversion, and offshore fabrication company based in Dubai, operating large drydocks and providing services for vessels and offshore structures. It is a wholly owned subsidiary within the DP World group.

