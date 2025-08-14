Study shows Bering Strait vessel traffic largely follows 2018 IMO safety guidelines

A study of vessel movements in the Bering Strait found that mariners are largely complying with shipping lanes and protective measures adopted in 2018 under a joint U.S.-Russia initiative through the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to The Alaska Beacon.

The measures include recommended routes and “areas to be avoided” around ecologically sensitive locations in the strait between Alaska and Siberia.

The research, conducted by the University of Alaska Anchorage and Michigan State University, used transit records from 2015 to 2022 collected by the Marine Exchange of Alaska, a nonprofit maritime tracking organization.

The study showed a shift away from designated avoidance zones and consistent use of recommended lanes, especially by frequently transiting vessels.

The Marine Exchange of Alaska reported that vessel transits through the Bering Strait increased from 242 in 2010 to 665 in 2024.

Tankers accounted for the largest share of Russian-side traffic in 2024, while tugs and towing vessels dominated on the Alaska side.

Cargo- and fishing-related voyages were more common on the Russian side, and passenger vessels were more prevalent on the Alaska side.

Study co-author Izabella R. Block noted that most large vessels already used the lanes before 2018, but reductions in traffic through avoidance zones were more noticeable.

She said vessels that operate in the area more often tend to comply at higher rates, suggesting a need for further mariner education.

The Bering Strait is a narrow maritime route between the Pacific and Arctic Oceans used by commercial ships and surrounded by communities dependent on marine resources. It is also an area of strategic and ecological significance, where U.S.-Russia cooperation has continued on certain operational matters despite broader political tensions.

University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) is a public university and a major component of the University of Alaska system, operating under the State of Alaska. UAA offers undergraduate and graduate programs and conducts research in various fields, including Arctic studies and marine science.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations established by the IMO Convention, responsible for setting global standards for the safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping.