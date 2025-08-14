  1. Home
  2. News
  3. India’s iron ore imports rise over 80% in first half of 2025 as exports drop - Drewry

2025 August 14   12:51

shipping

India’s iron ore imports rise over 80% in first half of 2025 as exports drop - Drewry

India’s iron ore imports rose more than 80% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, supported by strong domestic demand and lower ore prices, according to Drewry Maritime Research.

Exports fell over 45% in the same period as more iron ore was retained for domestic steel production.  

India’s crude steel output increased more than 9% in the first half of 2025, the fastest growth among major producers, placing the country ahead of the EU and Japan as the world’s second-largest producer.  

Lower iron ore prices have kept imports competitive. A significant share of India’s output consists of fines, which require pelletising or sintering before use in blast furnaces.

Historically, these fines were exported, while lumps were consumed domestically.

High-grade lump exports faced high taxes, while fines were generally exempt.

With more mills now able to process fines, domestic consumption has increased, reducing exports.  

At the same time, imports of lumps have grown to meet the needs of the steel sector. This shift in trade has increased demand for larger vessels, with a move towards Capesize ships from Handysizes and Supramaxes.

Most imports come from Australia and Brazil. The change is affecting vessel deployment patterns in the global bulk carrier market. 

Drewry Maritime Research is a division of the analytics and consulting company Drewry, providing research and forecasts in the field of maritime transport. It specializes in analyzing cargo flows, freight rates, fleet capacities, and trends across various segments of maritime logistics, including dry bulk, container, and tanker shipping.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

HHLA reports higher container throughput in H1 2025

17:33

Enefit Green and Sumitomo Corporation end cooperation on Liivi Bay offshore wind farm

17:02

Singapore Port July throughput reaches 3.87 mln TEU; bunker sales at 4.92 mln tons, highest in over 18 months

16:49

Fire erupts on Maersk container ship en route from Rotterdam to Malaysia

16:19

Port of Amsterdam renews biodiesel facility sublease with Greenergy until 2035

15:44

CK Hutchison Ports Division posts 9% revenue growth in H12025

14:34

Seatrium signs LOI with Karpowership for Powership integration and FSRU conversions

13:59

Everllence and MEYER RE sign agreement on methanol retrofit cooperation

13:42

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 33, 2025

12:27

US allocates $175 million for ferry service projects in 35 states and territories

11:40

Study shows Bering Strait vessel traffic largely follows 2018 IMO safety guidelines

11:08

Diana Shipping signs time charter deal for Polymnia with Oldendorff Carriers

10:23

DP World revenue rises 20.4% in first half of 2025 as container volumes grow 6.7%

10:07

Siemens Energy Technology powers New York State’s first hybrid-electric public ferry

09:27

Princess Cruises' Star Princess completes sea trials ahead of October launch

09:02

Hapag-Lloyd reports higher transport volumes but lower earnings in H1 2025

08:17

Port of Los Angeles breaks monthly record with over 1 mln TEUs in July

07:28

Valenciaport traffic up 4.28% in first seven months of 2025

06:47

MSC names and takes delivery of third and fourth 11,500-TEU LNG dual-fuel boxships from Changhong

2025 August 13

18:00

MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao to join Taiwan offshore wind project

17:24

Global ship recycling market forecast to hit $13 billion by 2030, says BCC Research

17:01

HD Hyundai to begin shipbuilding in the Philippines in January with revamped Subic Bay Yard

16:40

Saipem begins construction on bp Indonesia’s Tangguh UCC project

16:23

Tokyo Kisen and Marindows launch Japan’s first pure battery EV harbor tugboat project

15:10

ITOCHU to partner with L&T Energy GreenTech on 300 KTPA green ammonia facility at Kandla

14:56

IMO outlines piracy, cyber and trafficking risks in briefing to UN Security Council

14:28

ASRY launches two bunker vessels for Bapco Refining

13:54

Lloyd’s Register launches LR Ports Advisory

13:05

Van Oord completes first Bio-LNG bunkering of Vox Ariane in Germany

12:50

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports Q2 results

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news