Everllence and MEYER RE sign agreement on methanol retrofit cooperation

MEYER RE has entered a strategic partnership with Everllence to develop methanol retrofit solutions for the maritime industry, according to the company's release.

The cooperation will focus on retrofitting existing Everllence four-stroke engines and vessels to enable shipping companies to adopt methanol as a fuel, in line with environmental regulations and operational requirements.

According to Bernd Siebert, Head of Retrofit & Upgrade at Everllence, the Partnership Frame Agreement is intended to form the basis for long-term cooperation and provide customers with an economically viable option to convert older engines to future-compatible types.

He said the companies will jointly create a holistic retrofit concept covering the entire ship system.

Henning Jongebloed, Head of Sales at MEYER RE, stated that retrofitting cruise vessels presents unique challenges because of their complex subsystems.

He said a comprehensive approach is needed, beyond engine or fuel changes, to ensure the entire system operates effectively.

The partnership also seeks to produce a roadmap detailing technical and operational steps for the transition to methanol, including vessel retrofitting, methanol fueling infrastructure, and safety standards.

Everllence is an entity operating in the maritime sector, engaged in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of marine propulsion systems, including four-stroke engines. The company provides solutions for both new vessel construction and the modernization of existing fleets.

MEYER RE GmbH is a German-registered company that is part of the MEYER Group, a shipbuilding organization with operations in multiple European locations. MEYER RE functions as a service arm within the group, focusing on post-delivery support, technical upgrades, and ship system optimizations.