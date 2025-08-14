Seatrium signs LOI with Karpowership for Powership integration and FSRU conversions

Seatrium Limited has signed a Letter of Intent with Karpowership for the integration of four New Generation Powerships, with an option for two additional units, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, Karpowership will deliver the hulls and key equipment for the four vessels to Seatrium Singapore, where integration work is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2027.

The scope includes mechanical and electrical work, equipment integration, mechanical completion, and pre-commissioning.

The Letter of Intent also covers the conversion, life extension, and repairs of three LNG carriers into Floating Storage and Regasification Units.

This work will involve installing regasification modules, spread-mooring systems, and integrating cargo handling, offloading, utility, electrical, and automation systems.

Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium, said the agreement expands the company’s role in floating power infrastructure and builds on previous cooperation with Karpowership.

Gokhan Kocak, Chief Technical Operations Officer, Karpowership, said the company is developing third-generation Powerships with a modular system adaptable to project needs and capable of integrating technologies such as Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage systems or turbines.

Karpowership is a global energy company headquartered in Turkey, operating as the sole owner, operator, and builder of the world's only fleet of Powerships. The company specializes in fast-track, integrated power solutions, with operations spanning multiple regions and a focus on LNG-to-power capabilities.

Seatrium Limited is a Singapore-incorporated offshore, marine, and energy engineering group with global operations. The company designs, builds, repairs, upgrades, and converts rigs, floaters, offshore platforms, and specialized vessels, and operates shipyards and engineering facilities across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.