CK Hutchison Ports Division posts 9% revenue growth in H12025

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited reported that its Ports and Related Services division generated revenue of HK$23,597 million in the first half of 2025, up 9% from the same period in 2024, supported by a 4% increase in throughput to 44.0 million TEU.

According to the company's release, growth was mainly attributable to Yantian and Shanghai ports, terminals in Asia and the Middle East, and higher storage income in Mexico and European ports.

EBITDA rose 10% to HK$8,719 million and EBIT increased 12% to HK$6,508 million, reflecting strong operational performance and cost management.

By segment, Asia, Australia and Others reported 5% throughput growth, with strong results in Pakistan and Thailand and contributions from a new facility in Abu Qir, Egypt.

Europe recorded flat throughput but higher local volume in Rotterdam and increased storage income, offsetting reduced transhipment volume at Barcelona.

HPH Trust throughput rose 7% from export growth to Europe and new shipping alliances, though revenue growth was limited by the higher proportion of lower-tariff transhipment cargo.

At the end of June 2025, the division operated 295 berths, up two from a year earlier.

In the second half, berth numbers are expected to remain unchanged as planned additions in Saudi Arabia and Thailand will be offset by concession returns in the UAE and Iraq.

The division also reported environmental progress, with a 4% year-on-year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions per TEU and a 5% drop in diesel consumption per TEU, driven by increased renewable energy sourcing, which reached over 40% of total electricity consumption by May 2025.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited is a multinational conglomerate incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Hong Kong, listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. It operates in ports, retail, infrastructure, telecommunications, and other investments.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust holds and operates deep-water container port assets in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China.