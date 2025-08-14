  1. Home
2025 August 14   16:19

ports

Port of Amsterdam renews biodiesel facility sublease with Greenergy until 2035

On 14 August 2025, Greenergy, a European producer of biodiesel from waste, announced a ten-year extension of its sublease agreement with Port of Amsterdam, according to the company's release.

The company said the move reinforces its long-term commitment to biofuel production in the Netherlands.  

Greenergy acquired the Amsterdam biodiesel plant in 2018 and has since invested in converting it to process waste oils and in expanding its production capacity by 25%.

According to the company, these changes enable the plant to handle a wider range of waste oils and meet the growing demand for waste-based biofuels.  

The company noted that these investments align with the Netherlands’ government policy mandating rising renewable fuel content through 2030.  

Adam Traeger, CEO of Greenergy, said: “This lease extension underscores our ongoing commitment to biodiesel production in the Netherlands, a country with strong industry support and clear, long-term biofuel policies. Our continued investment ensures we can play a key role in decarbonising European transport through the sustainable production of waste-based biodiesel.”  

Koen Overtoom, CEO of Port of Amsterdam, said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Greenergy, reinforcing our shared commitment to attracting and supporting renewable fuel production at the port of Amsterdam. This lease extension highlights our mutual ambition to reduce CO₂ emissions and supports our strategic vision to position the port of Amsterdam as a key hub and destination for renewable fuels. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration in the coming years, enabling Greenergy to make optimal use of its facilities and the available port infrastructure.” 

Greenergy International Ltd is a privately held company incorporated in the United Kingdom. It operates in the renewable fuels sector, producing and supplying biodiesel and other fuel products, with activities in the United Kingdom, Europe, and other regions.  

Port of Amsterdam is the publicly owned port authority of the Municipality of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. It manages and develops port areas, maritime infrastructure, and related logistics facilities, supporting cargo handling, industrial activities, and energy transition projects.

