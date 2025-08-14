Fire erupts on Maersk container ship en route from Rotterdam to Malaysia

A fire broke out on the container vessel Marie Maersk on 13 August, according to a statement from liner company Maersk.

The crew detected smoke from containers while the vessel was sailing from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia.

The 18,270-TEU vessel is part of Maersk’s AE5 mainline service connecting Asia and North Europe.

Maersk stated that all crew members are safe and remain on board, following firefighting procedures to contain the incident.

According to media reports, the ship was diverted toward the West African coast to secure landside support.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company with a global presence. It operates container shipping services, port operations, and supply chain management through multiple subsidiaries and brands. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.