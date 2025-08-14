Singapore Port July throughput reaches 3.87 mln TEU; bunker sales at 4.92 mln tons, highest in over 18 months

Singapore’s port recorded higher activity across key segments in July, according to official data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Monthly container throughput stood at 3.87 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), representing the highest volume so far this year.

Vessel calls for bunkering totalled 3,651 in July, up 7.3% from June.

Bunker fuel sales climbed to 4.92 million metric tons, the highest monthly total in more than one and a half years.

This figure reflects a 7.0% increase month-on-month and a 5.7% increase year-on-year, underscoring steady demand at what is recognised as the world’s largest ship refuelling hub.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport of Singapore. It is responsible for regulating and developing Singapore’s port and maritime industries, ensuring navigational safety, protecting the marine environment, and licensing and supervising bunkering operations and standards.