HHLA reports higher container throughput in H1 2025

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) reported a 7.9 percent increase in container throughput at its container terminals in the first half of 2025, reaching 3,172 thousand TEU compared with 2,940 thousand TEU a year earlier.

According to the company's release, throughput at the Hamburg container terminals rose 6.9 percent to 3,006 thousand TEU, driven by significant volume growth for the Far East shipping region, particularly China, and additional cargo for European seaports in Belgium, the UK, France and the Netherlands.

These shifts were linked to temporary route adjustments caused by the military conflict in the Red Sea.

Feeder traffic accounted for 19.6 percent of seaborne handling, up from 18.7 percent, with notable increases in container throughput with Finland, Poland and within Germany, while volumes from Estonia declined.

International container terminals posted a 28.7 percent increase in throughput to 165 thousand TEU, supported by growth at HHLA PLT Italy and the resumption of seaborne handling at Container Terminal Odessa in the third quarter of 2024.

HHLA TK Estonia also saw a slight increase in seaborne handling volumes. The company noted that this information is based solely on performance data for the first half of 2025.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) operates container terminals in Hamburg and at international locations, as well as intermodal transport networks and logistics-related real estate.

HHLA PLT Italy is an HHLA-operated multipurpose terminal located in the Port of Trieste, Italy, handling container and conventional cargo.

Container Terminal Odessa (CTO) is a seaport container terminal in Odesa, Ukraine, operated by an HHLA subsidiary, providing container handling and related port services.

HHLA TK Estonia is a HHLA-operated multifunctional terminal in the Port of Muuga, Estonia, handling container, bulk, and general cargo.