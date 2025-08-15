The Houthi‑controlled Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) has published a fresh set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) aimed at assuring safe transit for vessels traveling through the Gulf of Aden, Bab el Mandeb, the Arabian Sea, and the Red Sea—as long as those vessels are not connected to “sanctioned entities or companies.”

The HOCC encourages shipping interests to submit a free Safe Transit Coordination Request, at least two days before entering Yemeni waters, aligning with provisions under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

According to HOCC guidance, a request can be submitted via email and will receive a reply within 24 hours of receiving a complete application Центр координации гуманитарных операций.

The service is expressly voluntary and gratis, echoing Article 26 of UNCLOS which prohibits levying charges on foreign ships merely for passage through territorial waters.

Additionally, the FAQs advise vessel masters to keep AIS tracking active and up to date (including arrival port details in UN/LOCODE format), maintain an open watch on emergency VHF Channel 16, respond to communications from the designated "Yemeni Armed Forces" rather than Yemen's UN-recognized government, stay within recognized shipping channels and steer clear of military vessels.