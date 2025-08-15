Yang Ming delivers modest Q2 2025 profit

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation announced during its 405th Board Meeting that it had approved its consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2025.

The Taiwanese carrier reported revenues of TWD 38.66 billion (approx. US $1.21 billion) and a net profit after tax of TWD 0.99 billion (approx. US $30.9 million), resulting in earnings per share (EPS) of TWD 0.28.

This marked a notable decline from the same period in 2024, when stronger demand and freight rates had driven higher profitability.

For the first half of 2025, the company posted revenues of TWD 84.17 billion (US $2.64 billion) and a net profit of TWD 8.76 billion (US $274.8 million), with EPS of TWD 2.51.

The slowdown was attributed to global economic uncertainties, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and weaker shipping demand amid growing fleet capacity across the industry.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Keelung, Taiwan, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation is one of the world’s leading ocean carriers. As of mid-2025, the company operates a fleet of over 90 vessels, with a combined capacity exceeding 700,000 TEUs. Yang Ming is part of THE Alliance, a major global shipping alliance that includes Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express (ONE), and HMM. The company provides regular container shipping services to Asia, Europe, the Americas, and other key global markets.