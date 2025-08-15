Smart Port Market to reach $7.95 bln by 2030, says MarketsandMarkets

  1. Home
According to research released by MarketsandMarkets, the global Smart Port Market is projected to grow from USD 2.53 billion in 2025 to USD 7.95 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period.  

The report attributes this growth to the increasing demand for port efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability, alongside growing global trade and cargo volumes.

The adoption of smart technologies, including AI-powered cranes, IoT-enabled sensors, digital twin platforms, and blockchain-based documentation systems, is expected to contribute to reducing turnaround times, lowering operational costs, and enhancing safety.  

Smart port development is advancing both in developed and emerging markets. In developed countries, efforts are focused on modernizing aging port infrastructure.

In emerging markets, growth is being driven by large-scale port projects and government-backed digitalization initiatives.

International regulatory pressure to reduce maritime emissions and promote integrated, data-driven port ecosystems also supports market expansion.  

Seaports are projected to be the fastest-growing segment due to their role in global maritime trade and greater capacity to implement automation, real-time tracking, and predictive analysis.

Ports such as Tuas Mega Port, Shanghai Yangshan, Busan, and Vizhinjam have already invested in smart infrastructure to reduce turnaround times and meet sustainability requirements.  

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

The region’s leadership is supported by extensive port infrastructure, rapid trade growth, and national programs like China’s Belt and Road Initiative and India’s Sagarmala Program. Ports in Singapore, Shanghai, and Busan are already using AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies to streamline operations.  

Key players identified in the market include ABB, Siemens, Eaton, GE Vernova, and Schneider Electric.

Companies such as IBM and Accenture are also contributing to smart port development through digital transformation technologies and infrastructure services. 

MarketsandMarkets Research Private Ltd. is a global market research and consulting firm headquartered in India with offices in the U.S. It specializes in B2B research and advisory services, focusing on identifying high-growth opportunities and market trends across various industries. The company offers strategic insights through custom research, competitive intelligence, and data modeling.  

