2025 August 15   12:20

Equinor to operate first U.S. Jones Act hybrid offshore wind vessel built by Edison Chouest Offshore

The first Jones Act plug-in hybrid offshore wind service operation vessel (SOV) in the United States has been christened and launched at the Port of New Orleans, according to ABS's release.

The vessel, named ECO Liberty, is classed by ABS and was built by Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) at the company’s LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana.

It will be owned and operated by ECO for international energy company Equinor.  The 262-foot vessel was constructed with contributions from over 500 local laborers and includes American steel and components sourced from across the region.  

Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore, said: “The ECO Liberty is a milestone for both U.S. shipbuilding and the use of hybrid systems in offshore wind vessels. ABS is proud to support these growing sectors, helping clients navigate emerging technologies and evolving shipbuilding needs. ABS is committed to being a trusted partner for the growing offshore energy vessel fleet in the U.S.” 

Edison Chouest Offshore is a privately held marine transportation and logistics company headquartered in Cut Off, Louisiana. The company operates a fleet of offshore vessels and manages several shipyards, logistics bases, and port facilities across the Gulf Coast and internationally.

Equinor ASA is a publicly traded energy company headquartered in Stavanger, Norway. Formerly known as Statoil, Equinor is majority-owned by the Norwegian government and operates globally in oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors, including offshore wind development.

The American Bureau of Shipping is a classification society established in 1862 and headquartered in Spring, Texas. ABS provides classification and technical services to the maritime and offshore industries, focusing on safety, regulatory compliance, and innovation in ship design and operation.

