Geneva negotiations fail to produce draft for global plastic treaty

Negotiations on a global plastics agreement, held under the auspices of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), ended without result.

Delegates from 184 countries were unable to reach a consensus or agree on a draft treaty intended to be finalized at a planned meeting in December 2025 in Busan, South Korea.

Significant differences remained over core issues, including limits on virgin plastic production and the regulation of chemicals used in plastics.

Oil and petrochemical exporting countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Russia, opposed binding limits, while a coalition of more than 60 countries, including members of the European Union, supported legally enforceable measures.

UNEP has stated that without intervention, plastic production could triple by 2060.

At the same time, the organization estimates that pollution can be reduced by up to 80% by 2040 with effective global policies.

The marine sector, although not officially commenting on the outcome of the talks, is directly affected by the growing scale of plastic waste entering the ocean.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), plastic accounts for up to 80% of marine litter. IMO also estimates that marine pollution causes economic losses exceeding $2.5 billion annually.

The Geneva negotiations concluded without an agreement and that the next session in Busan will be the final opportunity to reach a consensus.

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is a specialized agency of the United Nations, established in 1972. Its mandate includes coordinating global responses to environmental challenges, supporting implementation of international environmental agreements, and providing assessments and scientific guidance to member states.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. Established by the UN Convention in 1948 and entering into force in 1959, its primary role is to ensure safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping through regulatory frameworks.