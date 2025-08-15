Jiangsu Dajin wins contracts for 12 new vessels across two types

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Tianhai Defense, has recently secured contracts for a total of 12 new vessels across two types, according to the company's release.

Dajin Heavy Industry signed an EPC contract for six 65-meter anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS), marking progress in expanding its presence in the offshore engineering market.

The vessels were designed by Shanghai Jiahao Ship & Ocean Engineering Design Co., Ltd., also a subsidiary of Tianhai Defense.

The vessels adopt electric propulsion, full-rotating rudder propellers, bow and stern thrusters, and a DP-2 dynamic positioning system.

They are designed for towing offshore drilling platforms and FPSOs, equipped with anchor winches for anchor operations, and have capacity to carry large quantities of supplies.

Some vessels include rescue and standby functions with firefighting and lifesaving equipment.

The AHTS vessels feature INF (data platform), SHM (structural health monitoring), and MHM (machinery health monitoring) systems.

They comply with IACS UR E26 and UR E27 standards for cyber resilience and have obtained the CR cybersecurity notation.

Additional features include high cargo capacity, maneuverability, seaworthiness, and environmental protection characteristics.

Separately, Tianhai Defense announced on August 13 that Dajin Heavy Industry signed a shipbuilding contract and an export cooperation agreement with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co., Shanghai branch, for six 7,350 DWT multipurpose vessels.

Tianhai Defense plans to provide counter-guarantees totaling no more than USD 59.4 million (approximately RMB 424 million) for the related guarantee matters.

The six hulls are numbered DJHC6171 through DJHC6176. Construction is scheduled to begin from June 30, 2026, with deliveries between September 2027 and December 2028.

According to Clarkson data, excluding the above orders, Dajin Heavy Industry currently has 76 vessels on order totaling 913,462 DWT, including 51 multipurpose vessels, 12 bulk carriers, 11 container ships, and 2 offshore vessels, with deliveries scheduled through 2028.

Tianhai Defense Technology Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed Chinese company engaged in the design, engineering, and production of maritime and defense-related technologies. Its operations include shipbuilding, naval architecture, and offshore engineering.

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tianhai Defense, specializing in shipbuilding and offshore engineering projects. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, focusing on complex vessel construction for domestic and international clients.

Shanghai Jiahao Ship & Ocean Engineering Design Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary under Tianhai Defense, engaged in research, design, and technical consulting for ship and offshore engineering projects. The firm develops designs for specialized vessels, including offshore support ships.

China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Branch) is a regional branch of a state-owned trading company under China State Shipbuilding Corporation. It focuses on the international trade and export of marine equipment and vessels, managing overseas shipbuilding projects and related services.