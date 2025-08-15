Indian Navy receives third survey vessel Ikshak from GRSE

Ikshak (Yard 3027), the third of four Survey Vessel (Large) ships and the 102nd ship designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, was delivered to the Indian Navy on 14 August 2025.

The vessel was built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata under the supervision of the Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata).

The first ship of the class, INS Sandhayak, was commissioned on 3 February 2024, and the second, INS Nirdeshak, on 18 December 2024.

The contract for four Survey Vessel (Large) ships was signed on 30 October 2018.

The SVL ships are designed and built in accordance with the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping.

Ikshak is intended for large-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports and harbour approaches, as well as the determination of navigational channels and routes.

The vessel will also collect oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civilian purposes.

With a displacement of about 3,400 tons and an overall length of 110 metres, Ikshak is equipped with a Data Acquisition and Processing System, an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, a Remotely Operated Vehicle, DGPS long-range positioning systems, and a digital side-scan sonar.

Powered by two diesel engines, the vessel can exceed speeds of 18 knots.

The keel was laid on 6 August 2021, and the ship was launched on 26 November 2022. Before delivery, Ikshak underwent harbour and sea trials.

The vessel has over 80% indigenous content by cost and is the first SVL ship delivered with accommodation for women officers and sailors.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence of India, engaged in the construction of warships and other vessels for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. Headquartered in Kolkata, GRSE operates multiple shipbuilding facilities and ancillary units.

Indian Register of Shipping is a classification society registered as a non-profit entity, providing ship classification, certification, and inspection services. It sets technical standards for the design, construction, and maintenance of ships and offshore structures in India.