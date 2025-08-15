Porthos offshore CO₂ pipeline installation completed in North Sea

The offshore section of the Porthos CO₂ transport and storage project pipeline has been completed, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

The approximately 20-kilometer pipeline will carry captured CO₂ from industrial facilities in the Port of Rotterdam to storage reservoirs under the North Sea.

In spring 2025, the offshore pipeline was extended under the sea wall to connect to land.

This initiated the laying of the subsea route from the compressor station on the Maasvlakte to platform P18-a, located above depleted gas fields.

The CO₂ will be stored more than three kilometers beneath the seabed.

The pipeline sections were welded on a ship and lowered to the seabed. After placement, the entire route was entrenched and covered with a sand layer for stability and protection.

Porthos — a joint venture between Nederlandse Gasunie N.V., Havenbedrijf Rotterdam N.V. (Port of Rotterdam Authority), and Energie Beheer Nederland B.V. (EBN). The project is focused on the development and operation of a CO₂ transport and storage system in the North Sea.