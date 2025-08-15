Container traffic at the Port of Aarhus reaches record highs in July

Container traffic at the Port of Aarhus reached historic levels in July 2025, with volumes increasing by over 45 percent compared to the same month last year — from 59,726 TEU to 86,835 TEU, according to the company's release.

The port, which handles more than 70 percent of all containers in Denmark, recorded its highest monthly throughput ever.

This growth follows a strong first half of the year, during which container traffic rose by more than 13 percent year-on-year, totaling 441,670 TEU between January and July.

Weekly records were also broken, with 20,212 TEUs handled in week 29, surpassing the previous mark set in week 22 of 19,127 TEUs.

According to CEO Thomas Haber Borch, the increase is driven by the expansion of the port’s route network, the geopolitical situation, and Aarhus’s growing role as a hub for container cargo to Europe.

He noted that the high volumes are putting pressure on capacity, requiring coordinated efforts from terminal operators, port companies, and employees to maintain efficiency.

In July, 53 container ships called at the port, 32 percent more than in July 2024. New routes introduced in 2025 include services from Mærsk, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, and CMA CGM, connecting Aarhus to major North German ports, Asia, Poland, Scandinavia, and the Baltic countries.

The Port of Aarhus is Denmark’s largest commercial port, operating as a municipal self-governing port authority.