Wan Hai Lines names final 13,100 TEU vessel at Samsung Heavy Industries

Wan Hai Lines held a naming ceremony for the containership WAN HAI A20 at Samsung Heavy Industries’ Geoje shipyard, according to the company's release.

WAN HAI A20 is the final vessel in a series of thirteen 13,100 teu containerships ordered by Wan Hai Lines from Samsung Heavy Industries in 2021 and 2022. Upon delivery, it will operate on the company’s Asia to South America West Coast service, ASA.

Each vessel in the series measures 335 meters in length, 51 meters in width, and has a 16-meter draft. They are equipped with new engines featuring energy-saving and fuel-efficient technologies.

The last three ships, starting with the Wan Hai A18, are fitted with large wind deflectors to reduce fuel consumption.

All vessels in the series have received “Smart Ship Notation” certification, enabling real-time monitoring of navigation and equipment operation.

With the completion of this series, Wan Hai Lines has expanded its fleet capacity. The company plans to take delivery of 30 additional newbuild vessels from 2026 to 2030.

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. is a Taiwan-based container shipping company, legally registered as a public company limited by shares. It operates global shipping services and manages a fleet of container vessels.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korea-based shipbuilding company incorporated as a public corporation. It specializes in the design and construction of various types of ships, including container ships, oil tankers, and LNG carriers.

Fubon Group is a Taiwan-based diversified financial holding group legally organized as Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd., with subsidiaries in banking, insurance, and investment sectors.