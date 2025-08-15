  1. Home
2025 August 15   16:35

accident

Tallink Megastar evacuates passengers after bus fire at Helsinki West Terminal

A bus caught fire on the car deck of Tallink’s Megastar as the shuttle ferry arrived at Helsinki’s West Terminal during the night between Wednesday and Thursday, according to Port of Helsinki's release.

The Helsinki City Rescue Department received the alert at around 12:30 a.m. and was waiting for the ship at the terminal. The crew began firefighting immediately after detecting the fire and successfully contained it. All passengers were disembarked safely and no injuries occurred.  

A Tallink spokesperson said approximately 300 passengers were evacuated as a precaution. Officials confirmed there were no injuries, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

The company stated that the vessel sustained no material damage and is expected to operate its schedule as normal. 

Tallink Grupp AS is a public limited company incorporated in Estonia, listed on Nasdaq Tallinn under the ticker TAL1T and on Nasdaq Helsinki through Finnish depository receipts under the ticker TALLINK. The company operates ferry and cruise services in the Northern Baltic Sea region.  

Port of Helsinki Ltd is a limited liability company owned by the City of Helsinki, responsible for managing and developing Helsinki’s port operations and related infrastructure, including West Terminal.

Topics:

cruises

accident

