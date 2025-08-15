Tallink Megastar evacuates passengers after bus fire at Helsinki West Terminal

A bus caught fire on the car deck of Tallink’s Megastar as the shuttle ferry arrived at Helsinki’s West Terminal during the night between Wednesday and Thursday, according to Port of Helsinki's release.

The Helsinki City Rescue Department received the alert at around 12:30 a.m. and was waiting for the ship at the terminal. The crew began firefighting immediately after detecting the fire and successfully contained it. All passengers were disembarked safely and no injuries occurred.

A Tallink spokesperson said approximately 300 passengers were evacuated as a precaution. Officials confirmed there were no injuries, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

The company stated that the vessel sustained no material damage and is expected to operate its schedule as normal.

