2025 August 15   17:00

Bosphorus traffic suspended after Tenacity Venture suffers engine failure

Vessel traffic through the Bosphorus was suspended in both directions late Aug 14 after the Hong Kong-flagged crude oil tanker Tenacity Venture (IMO 9773052) suffered an engine failure while northbound.

The 247-meter-long, 44-meter-wide tanker was carrying about 90,730 tons of crude oil from Gibraltar to Constanța, Romania.

The incident occurred off Kandilli, and the Istanbul Vessel Traffic Services coordinated the response.

Under the guidance of a pilot captain and escorted by KEGM rescue tugs Kurtarma-8, Kurtarma-5 and Kurtarma-11, the vessel was towed to the Büyükdere anchorage.

Authorities reported no oil pollution. Traffic is expected to resume on Aug 15 at 23:30 local time. 

Wah Kwong Ship Management (Hong Kong) Ltd. is a private limited company incorporated in Hong Kong that provides technical and commercial management services for a fleet of owned and managed vessels, including bulk carriers, tankers and other cargo ships.  

Star Sapphire Ltd. is a corporate entity registered as the owning company of the tanker Tenacity Venture. 

