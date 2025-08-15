CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC to H-Line Shipping

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International, together with China Shipbuilding Trading, delivered the second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) “GLOVIS TREASURE” to South Korea’s H-Line Shipping, according to the company's release.

The vessel is a result of Guangzhou Shipyard International’s “PCTC Special Enhancement Program 5.0.”

The project team implemented lean management measures that advanced key processes: coating and insulation installation were completed before block lifting, roll-on equipment below deck 8 was commissioned before launching, and gas system commissioning began 15 days earlier than planned.

On the day of launching, the bridge was operational, and milestones such as main engine installation and LNG bunkering readiness were achieved ahead of schedule.

An extreme weather emergency plan was applied to ensure sea trials were completed on time.

The “GLOVIS TREASURE” uses an LNG/fuel dual-fuel propulsion system and, after delivery, will be leased to South Korea’s Glovis for operating Hyundai Motor export shipments.

In February this year, Guangzhou Shipyard International delivered the series’ first vessel, “GLOVIS TRUST.” This ship type is an expanded version of the first 7,000-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC built in South China, increasing capacity by 1,600 cars without changing length or beam dimensions.

The vessel is 200 meters long, 38 meters wide, with a design draft of 9.2 meters and a design speed of 19 knots.

It meets IMO Tier III emission standards, has 14 vehicle decks, and a loading capacity of 8,600 cars. It is equipped with an intelligent ship management system and multiple energy-saving and emission-reduction technologies, including optimized hull lines, a propeller boss cap fin, and a main engine exhaust heat recovery system.

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), engaged in the design and construction of various commercial and specialized vessels, including car carriers, tankers, and offshore engineering equipment.

China Shipbuilding Trading – The trading arm of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, responsible for domestic and international marketing, contracting, and project management of shipbuilding and related products.

H-Line Shipping Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipping company specializing in bulk carriers, LNG carriers, and other cargo vessels, providing domestic and international maritime transportation services.

Glovis Co., Ltd. is a South Korean logistics and distribution company under Hyundai Motor Group, offering vehicle logistics, shipping, and trading services worldwide.