  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC to H-Line Shipping

2025 August 15   18:00

shipbuilding

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC to H-Line Shipping

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International, together with China Shipbuilding Trading, delivered the second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) “GLOVIS TREASURE” to South Korea’s H-Line Shipping, according to the company's release. 

The vessel is a result of Guangzhou Shipyard International’s “PCTC Special Enhancement Program 5.0.”

The project team implemented lean management measures that advanced key processes: coating and insulation installation were completed before block lifting, roll-on equipment below deck 8 was commissioned before launching, and gas system commissioning began 15 days earlier than planned.

On the day of launching, the bridge was operational, and milestones such as main engine installation and LNG bunkering readiness were achieved ahead of schedule.

An extreme weather emergency plan was applied to ensure sea trials were completed on time.  

The “GLOVIS TREASURE” uses an LNG/fuel dual-fuel propulsion system and, after delivery, will be leased to South Korea’s Glovis for operating Hyundai Motor export shipments.

In February this year, Guangzhou Shipyard International delivered the series’ first vessel, “GLOVIS TRUST.” This ship type is an expanded version of the first 7,000-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC built in South China, increasing capacity by 1,600 cars without changing length or beam dimensions.  

The vessel is 200 meters long, 38 meters wide, with a design draft of 9.2 meters and a design speed of 19 knots.

It meets IMO Tier III emission standards, has 14 vehicle decks, and a loading capacity of 8,600 cars. It is equipped with an intelligent ship management system and multiple energy-saving and emission-reduction technologies, including optimized hull lines, a propeller boss cap fin, and a main engine exhaust heat recovery system. 

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), engaged in the design and construction of various commercial and specialized vessels, including car carriers, tankers, and offshore engineering equipment.  

China Shipbuilding Trading – The trading arm of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, responsible for domestic and international marketing, contracting, and project management of shipbuilding and related products.  

H-Line Shipping Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipping company specializing in bulk carriers, LNG carriers, and other cargo vessels, providing domestic and international maritime transportation services.  

Glovis Co., Ltd. is a South Korean logistics and distribution company under Hyundai Motor Group, offering vehicle logistics, shipping, and trading services worldwide.

Topics:

CSSC

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:00

Bosphorus traffic suspended after Tenacity Venture suffers engine failure

16:35

Tallink Megastar evacuates passengers after bus fire at Helsinki West Terminal

16:27

Wan Hai Lines names final 13,100 TEU vessel at Samsung Heavy Industries

15:56

Container traffic at the Port of Aarhus reaches record highs in July

15:46

Porthos offshore CO₂ pipeline installation completed in North Sea

14:23

Indian Navy receives third survey vessel Ikshak from GRSE

13:42

X-Press Feeders сriticizes Sri Lanka сourt ruling over X-Press Pearl case

13:12

Jiangsu Dajin wins contracts for 12 new vessels across two types

12:41

Geneva negotiations fail to produce draft for global plastic treaty

12:20

Equinor to operate first U.S. Jones Act hybrid offshore wind vessel built by Edison Chouest Offshore

11:50

Smart Port Market to reach $7.95 bln by 2030, says MarketsandMarkets

11:01

ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical receive first Very Large Ethane Carrier for AW Shipping

10:40

Yang Ming delivers modest Q2 2025 profit

10:09

Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Energy and Korea Southern Power sign LNG cooperation agreement

09:37

Houthi-run HOCC issues new FAQ to assure safe commercial shipping in Red Sea region

2025 August 14

18:00

HHLA reports higher container throughput in H1 2025

17:33

Enefit Green and Sumitomo Corporation end cooperation on Liivi Bay offshore wind farm

17:02

Singapore Port July throughput reaches 3.87 mln TEU; bunker sales at 4.92 mln tons, highest in over 18 months

16:49

Fire erupts on Maersk container ship en route from Rotterdam to Malaysia

16:19

Port of Amsterdam renews biodiesel facility sublease with Greenergy until 2035

15:44

CK Hutchison Ports Division posts 9% revenue growth in H12025

14:34

Seatrium signs LOI with Karpowership for Powership integration and FSRU conversions

13:59

Everllence and MEYER RE sign agreement on methanol retrofit cooperation

13:42

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 33, 2025

12:51

India’s iron ore imports rise over 80% in first half of 2025 as exports drop - Drewry

12:27

US allocates $175 million for ferry service projects in 35 states and territories

11:40

Study shows Bering Strait vessel traffic largely follows 2018 IMO safety guidelines

11:08

Diana Shipping signs time charter deal for Polymnia with Oldendorff Carriers

10:23

DP World revenue rises 20.4% in first half of 2025 as container volumes grow 6.7%

10:07

Siemens Energy Technology powers New York State’s first hybrid-electric public ferry

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news