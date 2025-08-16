  1. Home
2025 August 16   10:08

ONE launches new "Door Delivery" service in Saudi Arabia

Ocean Network Express (ONE) says it has launched its new “Door Delivery” service in Saudi Arabia to enhance your inland logistics needs.

The ONE stop transaction provides you with the seamless and competitive intermodal solution from the port of discharge to your last-mile door destination, and vice versa.

Key Service Highlights:

Greater end-to-end connection between Port of Dammam and the Door Locations with the Customs Clearance.
Serving major cities of Neom, Jeddah, Riyadh, Jubail and through our convenient trucking services – with the further expansion plans.

