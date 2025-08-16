BetterSea launches the world’s first FuelEU Index, signaling a new era of transparency and trading confidence

BetterSea, the digital maritime compliance platform, has announced the launch of the world’s first FuelEU Index, a powerful new market benchmark designed to bring transparency, insight, and structure to the emerging FuelEU surplus trading environment. The inaugural FuelEU Index reveals significant shifts in market behavior as the FuelEU surplus market enters a decisive phase of accelerated price discovery. Notably, the average ask price has dropped by 24%, while trade prices have climbed by 9%, and the bid-ask spread has narrowed by an impressive 64% since June. These movements signal a strengthening marketplace characterized by higher buyer conviction, growing transparency, and improved price alignment.

“The new BetterSea FuelEU Index is based on executed market transactions, leading to greater transparency leading to a faster green transition in the maritime industry," Stephen Schueler, Strategic Advisor & Stakeholder at BetterSea commented.

With over 41,700 t CO₂e of surplus already listed on the BetterSea platform, the data shows robust participation, particularly from liner shipping and early-mover segments leveraging less prevalent fuels. Additionally, growing interest from non-shipping entities, such as traders and financial intermediaries, indicates an emerging secondary market driven by arbitrage and proactive positioning.

“We built the FuelEU Index to cut through the noise. There’s a lot of guesswork in the market right now. Our index is anchored in executed transactions — real deals, not opinions — giving the industry the clarity it needs to move forward with confidence," Maximilian Schroer, Co-CEO at BetterSea said.

As the FuelEU Maritime Regulation enters its next phase, BetterSea’s platform continues to serve as a leading hub for structured, trusted, compliant surplus trading. The index will be updated monthly as part of BetterSea’s regular newsletters, guiding the industry to trade with confidence, backed by data that reflects actual market activity.

About BetterSea

BetterSea is the maritime industry’s leading FuelEU compliance trading platform trusted by over 5,000 ships, transforming how the industry approaches FuelEU compliance. Its platform provides an end-to-end solution for FuelEU: integrated pooling marketplace, with a full legal and financial framework; powered by partnerships with the industry’s most trusted verifiers, data providers and the P&I club NorthStandard.