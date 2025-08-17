  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HD Hyundai explores Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and US officials

2025 August 17   11:20

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai explores Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and US officials

Photo credit: HD Hyundai

Ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for the end of this month, HD Hyundai says it is taking proactive steps to ensure the success of the “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” (MASGA) project, a key initiative to strengthen bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding.

HD Hyundai announced that Vice Chairman Cho Seok, President & CEO Lee Sang-kyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun, acting U.S. Ambassador to Korea Joseph Yun, and National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee Chairman Kim Seok-ki visited the company’s Ulsan headquarters of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to discuss measures for enhancing Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation.

During the briefing, President Lee highlighted HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ world-class shipbuilding capabilities and cutting-edge technologies, while outlining the company’s vision for the future global shipbuilding industry.

Notably, several members of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee also joined the visit, reviewing potential institutional support measures to ensure the success of the MASGA project.

The visit continued with a tour of the shipyard. The delegation first observed the construction of commercial vessels before moving to the naval & special shipyard, where they received a briefing on the ROKS Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, the next-generation Aegis destroyer, berthed alongside the quay.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho remarked, “Seeing the shipyard firsthand has strengthened my confidence in the MASGA project’s success. We will closely follow its progress to ensure that it moves forward smoothly.”

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries President Lee stated, “With the MASGA project emerging as a new symbol of the Korea-U.S. alliance, HD Hyundai is committed to playing our part and providing support for its success. We look forward to advancing the interests of both nations and the future of the shipbuilding industry.”

HD Hyundai has been actively pursuing various collaborations with the United States in support of the MASGA project. In June this year, the company hosted the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Leaders Forum, spearheading the formation of a shipbuilding and maritime alliance between the two countries. In July last year, it also launched a joint initiative with Seoul National University and the University of Michigan to cultivate future shipbuilding talent, supporting U.S. shipbuilding revitalization and bolstering security. The company has also maintained cooperative programs with U.S. shipbuilders, including Edison Chouest Offshore in the commercial vessel sector and Huntington Ingalls Industries in the naval ship sector.

Most notably, earlier this month HD Hyundai secured the regular overhaul contract for the USNS Alan Shepard, a 41,000-ton dry cargo and ammunition ship of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet — marking the first tangible Korea-U.S. shipbuilding collaboration since the launch of the MASGA project.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:42

Panama Canal celebrates 111 years

15:01

Aize signs MoU with McDermott

13:09

Mermaid projects award approximately $430-500 million

09:54

WFW advises ECAs and lenders on JOLCO financing for ONE newbuild container fleet

2025 August 16

15:11

Ocean Yield announces investment in LNG carriers with long-term charters

14:01

Centrica and Devon Energy enter into long term natural gas sale & purchase agreement

12:29

BetterSea launches the world’s first FuelEU Index, signaling a new era of transparency and trading confidence

11:33

BIMCO developed a USTR Clause for Time Charter Parties, no SHIPMAN Clause planned

10:08

ONE launches new "Door Delivery" service in Saudi Arabia

2025 August 15

18:00

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC to H-Line Shipping

17:00

Bosphorus traffic suspended after Tenacity Venture suffers engine failure

16:35

Tallink Megastar evacuates passengers after bus fire at Helsinki West Terminal

16:27

Wan Hai Lines names final 13,100 TEU vessel at Samsung Heavy Industries

15:56

Container traffic at the Port of Aarhus reaches record highs in July

15:46

Porthos offshore CO₂ pipeline installation completed in North Sea

14:23

Indian Navy receives third survey vessel Ikshak from GRSE

13:42

X-Press Feeders сriticizes Sri Lanka сourt ruling over X-Press Pearl case

13:12

Jiangsu Dajin wins contracts for 12 new vessels across two types

12:41

Geneva negotiations fail to produce draft for global plastic treaty

12:20

Equinor to operate first U.S. Jones Act hybrid offshore wind vessel built by Edison Chouest Offshore

11:50

Smart Port Market to reach $7.95 bln by 2030, says MarketsandMarkets

11:01

ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical receive first Very Large Ethane Carrier for AW Shipping

10:40

Yang Ming delivers modest Q2 2025 profit

10:09

Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Energy and Korea Southern Power sign LNG cooperation agreement

09:37

Houthi-run HOCC issues new FAQ to assure safe commercial shipping in Red Sea region

2025 August 14

18:00

HHLA reports higher container throughput in H1 2025

17:33

Enefit Green and Sumitomo Corporation end cooperation on Liivi Bay offshore wind farm

17:02

Singapore Port July throughput reaches 3.87 mln TEU; bunker sales at 4.92 mln tons, highest in over 18 months

16:49

Fire erupts on Maersk container ship en route from Rotterdam to Malaysia

16:19

Port of Amsterdam renews biodiesel facility sublease with Greenergy until 2035

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news