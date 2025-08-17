HD Hyundai explores Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and US officials

Photo credit: HD Hyundai

Ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for the end of this month, HD Hyundai says it is taking proactive steps to ensure the success of the “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” (MASGA) project, a key initiative to strengthen bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding.

HD Hyundai announced that Vice Chairman Cho Seok, President & CEO Lee Sang-kyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun, acting U.S. Ambassador to Korea Joseph Yun, and National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee Chairman Kim Seok-ki visited the company’s Ulsan headquarters of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to discuss measures for enhancing Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation.

During the briefing, President Lee highlighted HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ world-class shipbuilding capabilities and cutting-edge technologies, while outlining the company’s vision for the future global shipbuilding industry.

Notably, several members of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee also joined the visit, reviewing potential institutional support measures to ensure the success of the MASGA project.

The visit continued with a tour of the shipyard. The delegation first observed the construction of commercial vessels before moving to the naval & special shipyard, where they received a briefing on the ROKS Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, the next-generation Aegis destroyer, berthed alongside the quay.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho remarked, “Seeing the shipyard firsthand has strengthened my confidence in the MASGA project’s success. We will closely follow its progress to ensure that it moves forward smoothly.”

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries President Lee stated, “With the MASGA project emerging as a new symbol of the Korea-U.S. alliance, HD Hyundai is committed to playing our part and providing support for its success. We look forward to advancing the interests of both nations and the future of the shipbuilding industry.”

HD Hyundai has been actively pursuing various collaborations with the United States in support of the MASGA project. In June this year, the company hosted the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Leaders Forum, spearheading the formation of a shipbuilding and maritime alliance between the two countries. In July last year, it also launched a joint initiative with Seoul National University and the University of Michigan to cultivate future shipbuilding talent, supporting U.S. shipbuilding revitalization and bolstering security. The company has also maintained cooperative programs with U.S. shipbuilders, including Edison Chouest Offshore in the commercial vessel sector and Huntington Ingalls Industries in the naval ship sector.

Most notably, earlier this month HD Hyundai secured the regular overhaul contract for the USNS Alan Shepard, a 41,000-ton dry cargo and ammunition ship of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet — marking the first tangible Korea-U.S. shipbuilding collaboration since the launch of the MASGA project.